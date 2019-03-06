Alex Marvez on the Journey From NFL Insider to AEW Wrestling Announcer

Alex Marvez joins the podcast this week! Marvez, who has covered the NFL for over 20 years and has a Hall of Fame vote, hosts a daily radio show on SiriusXM’s NFL channel from 7-11pm ET, and will be a part of the upstart wrestling promotion AEW’s announce team.

We discussed how this AEW opportunity came about, what the goals are for the broadcasts, the TV/streaming landscape, his life as a pro wrestling fan and journalist, and some of the talent beyond Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, and the Young Bucks.

Then we pivoted to NFL talk, discussing Charley Casserly’s intel on Kyler Murray, whether John Elway is on the hot-seat, and the dynamics on if Trevor Lawrence were to join a spring football league.

Hope you enjoy!

