Jeff Passan Talks Ronald Acuña Team-Friendly Deal, How to Reignite MLB Hot Stove, Ambition to Break News

Jeff Passan, MLB reporter for ESPN, joins the podcast this week! We discussed:
- Ronald Acuña’s extension with the Braves, which Passan broke right before our podcast and which he says is very team friendly.
- How MLB can re-ignite the hot stove.
- The frustrating trend of so many teams who are not extending to the fullest of their capabilities to compete.
- The nature of breaking news, and why it is something he has begun especially keying in on in the nature of his work.
- When he discovered that he has an immaculate Elmo impression, which he’s done on the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz.
- Why he wants you to follow him on Instagram at @JeffPassan.
Hope you enjoy!
