BJ Armstrong Talks Derrick Rose Doc, Mid-90's Trade Demand, And If Legendary MJ Gambling Story Is True

BJ Armstrong joins the podcast this week! The three-time NBA champion is the agent for Derrick Rose, and was promoting the documentary Pooh: The Derrick Rose Story, which debuts on Thursday at 7pm ET on watchstadium.com.

We discussed:

  • What does he hope the audience takes out of this documentary?
  • Why was Derrick Rose celebrated so much more by his peers this year than two seasons ago, when he had similar if not better stats on the Knicks?
  • The reason Armstrong became a player agent.
  • If the Bulls’ third title of their first three-peat meant more to him than the first two, because he was in a starter role that season as opposed to coming off the bench.
  • Did Michael Jordan really used to bet teammates that his bags would come out first at baggage claim, and win the wager because he’d bribed the handlers?
  • Why did Armstrong demand a trade from the Raptors after they selected him in the expansion draft?

Hope you enjoy!

