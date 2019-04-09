BJ Armstrong Talks Derrick Rose Doc, Mid-90's Trade Demand, And If Legendary MJ Gambling Story Is True

BJ Armstrong joins the podcast this week! The three-time NBA champion is the agent for Derrick Rose, and was promoting the documentary Pooh: The Derrick Rose Story, which debuts on Thursday at 7pm ET on watchstadium.com.

We discussed:

What does he hope the audience takes out of this documentary?

Why was Derrick Rose celebrated so much more by his peers this year than two seasons ago, when he had similar if not better stats on the Knicks?

The reason Armstrong became a player agent.

If the Bulls’ third title of their first three-peat meant more to him than the first two, because he was in a starter role that season as opposed to coming off the bench.

Did Michael Jordan really used to bet teammates that his bags would come out first at baggage claim, and win the wager because he’d bribed the handlers?

Why did Armstrong demand a trade from the Raptors after they selected him in the expansion draft?

Hope you enjoy!

