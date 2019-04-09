BJ Armstrong Talks Derrick Rose Doc, Mid-90's Trade Demand, And If Legendary MJ Gambling Story Is True

BJ Armstrong joins the podcast this week! The three-time NBA champion is the agent for Derrick Rose, and was promoting the documentary Pooh: The Derrick Rose Story, which debuts on Thursday at 7pm ET on watchstadium.com.
We discussed:
- What does he hope the audience takes out of this documentary?
- Why was Derrick Rose celebrated so much more by his peers this year than two seasons ago, when he had similar if not better stats on the Knicks?
- The reason Armstrong became a player agent.
- If the Bulls’ third title of their first three-peat meant more to him than the first two, because he was in a starter role that season as opposed to coming off the bench.
- Did Michael Jordan really used to bet teammates that his bags would come out first at baggage claim, and win the wager because he’d bribed the handlers?
- Why did Armstrong demand a trade from the Raptors after they selected him in the expansion draft?
Hope you enjoy!
