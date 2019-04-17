Arash Markazi Discusses Losing 105 Pounds in Six Months, Leaving ESPN for LA Times, and More

Arash Markazi, a columnist for the Los Angeles Times, joins the podcast! We discussed:

How he has lost 105 pounds since late September, what his strategy has been, and how he keeps clean while he’s always on the road.

The decision to leave ESPN for the LA Times

How the Lakers can salvage the LeBron era

Ranking all of the LA sports teams according to their relevance (this exercise assessed the teams at winning levels held constant as opposed to where they all are at this exact moment)

UCLA’s disastrous basketball coaching search

If Urban Meyer could be the next coach of USC football

Hope you enjoy!

Follow Arash Markazi on Twitter and Instagram.

