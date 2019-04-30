Conversation with Michael Buffer

DAZN’s Michael Buffer stops by this week for a conversation! We get into his career, moving to DAZN, this week’s fight between Canelo Alvarez and Daniel Jacobs, his time with WCW, if he ever thought Donald Trump could become president after knowing him for 30 years (no political opinions), and more!

Listen: Below | Download: Here | Listen on iTunes

Past episodes and conversations:

Conversation with Erika Nardini, CEO of Barstool

Conversation with the Creators of Game of Zones

A Look into the Career and Life of Sage Steele

A Conversation with Michael Wilbon on the Future of PTI, His Career, the Business, and a Look Back

Getting to Know Ashley Brewer

A Conversation with Canelo Alvarez on Moving to DAZN, Mayweather, Jacobs, GGG, & More

Chris Russo Talks Holdup With Harper and Machado, Sports Media Philosophy

Inside the Trail-Blazing Career of Chiney Ogwumike of ESPN and WNBA

Field Yates on His Transition From Working for NFL Teams to the Media, Super Bowl, & More

A Conversation with Michael Wilbon on the Future of PTI, His Career, the Business, and a Look Back