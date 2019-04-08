A Look into the Career and Life of Sage Steele

Sage Steele, co-host of the 6 pm SportsCenter, joins the podcast!
Topics include:
- What the audience wants from SportsCenter in 2019.
- What she tries to give the viewers at 6 pm.
- Does social media represent what the audience really wants?
- Her average day.
- Is chemistry something that can be developed with a co-host?
- The evolution of highlights.
- The last time she was nervous about an interview.
- If she rewatches herself and is critical?
- Her favorite location.
- What Bristol has that Los Angeles does not.
- Her lack of knowledge about cool television shows.
- A Sage Steele hot take!
- Her haters.
- The current state of the NBA.
- And more!
