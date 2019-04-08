A Look into the Career and Life of Sage Steele

Sage Steele, co-host of the 6 pm SportsCenter, joins the podcast!

Listen: Below | Download: Here

Topics include:

  • What the audience wants from SportsCenter in 2019.
  • What she tries to give the viewers at 6 pm.
  • Does social media represent what the audience really wants?
  • Her average day.
  • Is chemistry something that can be developed with a co-host?
  • The evolution of highlights.
  • The last time she was nervous about an interview.
  • If she rewatches herself and is critical?
  • Her favorite location.
  • What Bristol has that Los Angeles does not.
  • Her lack of knowledge about cool television shows.
  • A Sage Steele hot take!
  • Her haters.
  • The current state of the NBA.
  • And more!

Past episodes and conversations:

Getting to Know Ashley Brewer

A Conversation with Canelo Alvarez on Moving to DAZN, Mayweather, Jacobs, GGG, & More

Chris Russo Talks Holdup With Harper and Machado, Sports Media Philosophy

Inside the Trail-Blazing Career of Chiney Ogwumike of ESPN and WNBA

Field Yates on His Transition From Working for NFL Teams to the Media, Super Bowl, & More

A Conversation with Michael Wilbon on the Future of PTI, His Career, the Business, and a Look Back

A Conversation with Dave Portnoy of Barstool

