Field Yates on His Transition From Working for NFL Teams to the Media, Super Bowl, & More

ESPN’s Field Yates joins the podcast!
Topics include:
- Where Forrest Gump ranks.
- How he got into media without planning for it.
- Working for the Chiefs and Patriots.
- The transition.
- Whether or not he would ever work for an NFL team again.
- How he developed his sources.
- Super Bowl preview.
- How he plans to watch the Super Bowl.
- Nicest: Bill Belichick, Adam Schefter, or Matthew Berry.
- Sports gambling.
- Does he know anything about basketball?
- WrestleMania main event prediction.
- And more!
