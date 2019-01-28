USA Today Sports

Field Yates on His Transition From Working for NFL Teams to the Media, Super Bowl, & More

Field Yates on His Transition From Working for NFL Teams to the Media, Super Bowl, & More

Media Gossip/Musings

Field Yates on His Transition From Working for NFL Teams to the Media, Super Bowl, & More

ESPN’s Field Yates joins the podcast!

Topics include:

  • Where Forrest Gump ranks.
  • How he got into media without planning for it.
  • Working for the Chiefs and Patriots.
  • The transition.
  • Whether or not he would ever work for an NFL team again.
  • How he developed his sources.
  • Super Bowl preview.
  • How he plans to watch the Super Bowl.
  • Nicest: Bill Belichick, Adam Schefter, or Matthew Berry.
  • Sports gambling.
  • Does he know anything about basketball?
  • WrestleMania main event prediction.
  • And more!

Please subscribe for more!

Past episodes and conversations:

A Conversation with Michael Wilbon on the Future of PTI, His Career, the Business, and a Look Back

A Conversation with Dave Portnoy of Barstool

Laura Rutledge on Alabama-LSU, ‘Get Up’ Pressure, Paul Finebaum’s Funniest Moments, And More

Ian Rapoport Talks Brady-Belichick, Rodgers-McCarthy, His Career, and More

A Conversation with Paul Finebaum on the Most Difficult Coaches, Hot Seats, Favorite Callers and More

Ramona Shelburne Talks LeBron, Lakers, Lonzo Ball Trade Rumors, Kawhi & More

A Conversation with Adam Schefter on His Life, Sources, Future, Book, & More

Deep Inside The Mind Of Clay Travis: What is His Next Move; ESPN; CNN; Sports Media & More

Mike Florio on Why The Browns Drafted Baker Mayfield; the Patriots Drama; His Career & More

An Inside Look at the Next Chapter of Dan Patrick’s Career: NBC, ESPN, or Turner?

Mina Kimes About Her Career, NFL Draft, Sports Journalism

Mike Ryan, Executive Producer of the Dan Le Batard Show

, , , , , Media Gossip/Musings, Podcasts

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home