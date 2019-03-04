Getting to Know Ashley Brewer

Ashley Brewer, of ABC Los Angeles, joins the podcast!

Topics include:

How she got started in media at 24-years-old.

Hosting Tiger Woods’ Celebrity Cup.

Her reaction to meeting celebrities.

The Lakers’ future.

Getting the call about the Bachelor Winter Games.

What she wants to do next in her career.

Her idols in the media.

The Oscars.

Bradley Cooper’s flaws.

A fun fact about herself.

And more!

Download | Produced by Michael Shamburger

Past episodes and conversations:

A Conversation with Canelo Alvarez on Moving to DAZN, Mayweather, Jacobs, GGG, & More

Chris Russo Talks Holdup With Harper and Machado, Sports Media Philosophy

Field Yates on His Transition From Working for NFL Teams to the Media, Super Bowl, & More

A Conversation with Michael Wilbon on the Future of PTI, His Career, the Business, and a Look Back

A Conversation with Dave Portnoy of Barstool

*More episodes on the next page: