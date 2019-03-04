Getting to Know Ashley Brewer

Ashley Brewer, of ABC Los Angeles, joins the podcast!
Topics include:
- How she got started in media at 24-years-old.
- Hosting Tiger Woods’ Celebrity Cup.
- Her reaction to meeting celebrities.
- The Lakers’ future.
- Getting the call about the Bachelor Winter Games.
- What she wants to do next in her career.
- Her idols in the media.
- The Oscars.
- Bradley Cooper’s flaws.
- A fun fact about herself.
- And more!
Download | Produced by Michael Shamburger
