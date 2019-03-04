USA Today Sports

Getting to Know Ashley Brewer

Ashley Brewer, of ABC Los Angeles, joins the podcast!

Topics include:

  • How she got started in media at 24-years-old.
  • Hosting Tiger Woods’ Celebrity Cup.
  • Her reaction to meeting celebrities.
  • The Lakers’ future.
  • Getting the call about the Bachelor Winter Games.
  • What she wants to do next in her career.
  • Her idols in the media.
  • The Oscars.
  • Bradley Cooper’s flaws.
  • A fun fact about herself.
  • And more!

Download | Produced by Michael Shamburger

