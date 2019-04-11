Conversation with the Creators of Game of Zones

The creators of Bleacher Report’s Game of Zones, Adam and Craig Malamut, join the podcast to discuss the upcoming sixth season that debuts tonight. Also, the three of us discuss LeBron James vs. Mad King, Kevin Durant vs. the Night King, and Game of Thrones predictions.

Listen: Below | Download: Here

