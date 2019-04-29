Bill Pidto Discusses New MSG Show, Material Belonging He'd Trade for Zion, ESPN Heyday

Bill Pidto joins the podcast this week! He is a host for MSG and the network is launching a new weeknight show this summer called MSG 150 — Pidto will be hosting the show alongside Alan Hahn, there will be a rotating cast of characters discussing New York sports and national stories of import, and it debuts May 6th. It will air Monday thru Thursday from 8-10:30pm. We discussed:

What viewers can expect from MSG 150.

What personal material belonging he’d trade if it meant the Knicks would get Zion Williamson and Kevin Durant.

Our Connecticut/Wisconsin overlaps, and why this is going to be an exciting Badger football season.

What it was like to be at ESPN at a time (1993-2008) that people my age (I’m 32) consider to be the heyday of the network.

Driving Karl Ravech to the hospital while, unbeknownst to them, Ravech was having a heart attack.

Getting naps in amidst a busy schedule.

Hope you enjoy!

