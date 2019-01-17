NFL USA Today Sports

Conversation with Mike Florio on Patrick Mahomes, Coaches, NFL Sunday Ticket's Future, & More

NFL

ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio returns to the podcast!

Topics include:

  • NFL coaching hires.
  • What happened to the Colts.
  • Is Patrick Mahomes the next Aaron Rodgers?
  • Chiefs vs. Patriots.
  • Did the Saints peak too early?
  • The future of NFL Sunday Ticket.
  • Can you be an expert on more than one sport?
  • What he watches on television.
  • Why he wakes up and switches bedrooms every night.

