Conversation with Mike Florio on Patrick Mahomes, Coaches, NFL Sunday Ticket's Future, & More

ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio returns to the podcast!
Topics include:
- NFL coaching hires.
- What happened to the Colts.
- Is Patrick Mahomes the next Aaron Rodgers?
- Chiefs vs. Patriots.
- Did the Saints peak too early?
- The future of NFL Sunday Ticket.
- Can you be an expert on more than one sport?
- What he watches on television.
- Why he wakes up and switches bedrooms every night.
