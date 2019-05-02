Conrad Thompson Talks Starrcast, Podcast Industry, State of the Mortgage Business

Conrad Thompson joins the podcast this week! Conrad has put together Starrcast, a wrestling and podcast convention that will be in Las Vegas Memorial Day weekend coinciding with AEW’s Double or Nothing. Check out lineup and ticket information here, and/or stream it live or on demand on Fite TV. We discussed:

What he’s most looking forward to during Starrcast weekend, including a roast of his father-in-law Ric Flair.

The podcast industry: How does he track his metrics, what the strategy is in releasing long episodes instead of segmenting them to shorter bits, and how the ad sales work.

Tony Schiavone’s hard sell on WCW PPVs

How he decides when to press Eric Bischoff and Bruce Prichard when they are being evasive, and when to lay off.

The state of the mortgage business right now — where we are in the cycle, millennial habits, difference between regions, etc.

Who would he pick as the four horsemen out of all current wrestlers today?

Hope you enjoy!

