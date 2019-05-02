Conrad Thompson Talks Starrcast, Podcast Industry, State of the Mortgage Business

Conrad Thompson joins the podcast this week! Conrad has put together Starrcast, a wrestling and podcast convention that will be in Las Vegas Memorial Day weekend coinciding with AEW’s Double or Nothing. Check out lineup and ticket information here, and/or stream it live or on demand on Fite TV. We discussed:
- What he’s most looking forward to during Starrcast weekend, including a roast of his father-in-law Ric Flair.
- The podcast industry: How does he track his metrics, what the strategy is in releasing long episodes instead of segmenting them to shorter bits, and how the ad sales work.
- Tony Schiavone’s hard sell on WCW PPVs
- How he decides when to press Eric Bischoff and Bruce Prichard when they are being evasive, and when to lay off.
- The state of the mortgage business right now — where we are in the cycle, millennial habits, difference between regions, etc.
- Who would he pick as the four horsemen out of all current wrestlers today?
Hope you enjoy!
PAST GLASS HALF EMPTY PODCASTS:
▶Bill Pidto Discusses New MSG Show, Material Belonging He’d Trade for Zion, ESPN Heyday
▶Cassidy Hubbarth Talks Harden / CP3 Interview, Hoop Streams, Juggling Work and New Motherhood
▶Arash Markazi discussed losing 105 pounds in six months, leaving ESPN for LA Times
▶BJ Armstrong talks Derrick Rose doc, mid-90s trade demand, epic MJ gambling story
▶Jeff Passan on Ronald Ocuña’s team-friendly deal, and becoming an insider at ESPN
▶ Pat McAfee Discusses If He’d Ever Wrestle in WWE, Epic Peyton Manning Story, And More
▶ Chris Russo Talks Holdup With Harper and Machado, Sports Media Philosophy
▶ Basketball Talk With ESPN NBA Reporters Nick Friedell and Malika Andrews
▶ A Conversation With Michael Mulvihill, EVP Research, League Operations, and Strategy at FOX Sports
▶ Rob Stone Talks MLS Cup on FOX, USMNT Future, 8-Team Playoff
More on the next page!
Comments