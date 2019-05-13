Eric Bischoff Discusses AEW, Formation of NWO, Silver King

Eric Bischoff joins the podcast this week! Bischoff is doing a WCW Nitro panel at Starrcast, which is in Las Vegas next weekend ahead of AEW’s Double or Nothing show and is streaming both live and on-demand on Fite TV. We discussed:

What wrestling fans can expect from the panel, and how doing the 83 weeks podcast with Conrad Thompson has been an exercise for him in reminiscence of WCW’s days rise on the way to the top, the peak, and the downfall.

We disagree on whether WWE is in a creative lull that resembles the mid-1990’s when WCW was able to catch up with them.

What ratings would be a victory for AEW if it is indeed on TNT, and why my opinion is that they will get a lot of promotion in the hopes that they can drive PPV buys on BR Live.

The formation of the NWO, and specifically the imagery of the fans throwing all the trash into the ring and the storytelling elements that drew that type of fan vitriol.

Bischoff’s memories of Silver King, the former WCW luchador who tragically passed while in the ring this past weekend.

Hope you enjoy!

