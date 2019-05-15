Prince Fielder and Cecil Fielder Talk Grilling, Baseball Memories, and Thoughts on Analytics

Prince Fielder and Cecil Fielder join the Glass Half Empty podcast! They were made available by Kingsford Charcoal, where they have a new #BodyByBBQ campaign alongside David Ortiz. This baseball season, Kingsford will release a Taste of the Game cookbook with regional grilling dishes inspired by each MLB team. We discussed:
- How they got involved with this campaign, and their favorite things to grill. Cecil was reluctant to spill trade secrets on his ribs marinade.
- Why they should take this campaign to Miller Park for a tailgate.
- Baseball memories: Which teammates do they stay in touch with? Talking with Cecil about the old Tiger Stadium and the 1996 Yankees, and Prince about his heyday with the Brewers.
- How would they adjust their batting strategy with analytics so prevalent in baseball today?
- Their personal reconciliation.
Hope you enjoy!
Heres is the launch video from their Kingsford campaign:
