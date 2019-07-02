Adam Amin on Calling Nathan's Hot Dog Contest, Juggling Insane Amount of Roles

Adam Amin joins the podcast this week! He’s a Swiss Army Knife for ESPN play-by-play; he does NBA (including playoffs), MLB, college football, and men’s and women’s college basketball (including the women’s national title crew). He also does Bears preseason games in Chicago and fills in on Bulls telecasts. Catch him calling the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating contest on July 4th at noon ET.

How is Joey Chestnut so good? What is the preparation for this spectacle like compared to more standard sporting events?

Why tavern style pizza is more reflective of Chicago’s pizza consumption than deep dish.

PJ Carlesimo is the dean of knowing where to eat in NBA cities; how coaches respond differently in production meetings when the analyst is a former coach versus a former player

The championship level sporting events he’d love to call one day

Giving and seeking advice in the play by play community

The nuances of television versus radio

How widespread gambling legalization will impact TV broadcasts

The personal sacrifices and leap of faith his late father, Mohammed Amin, made in immigrating from Pakistan to America at 40 years old.

We taped live at Will’s Northwoods Inn in Chicago. Hope you enjoy!

