Discussing Media and the Arc Back to SI With Jimmy Traina

Jimmy Traina, the SI writer and podcaster, joins the podcast this week! We discussed:
- The story in sports media that no one is talking about: Dan Le Batard’s comments about Trump and ESPN from last week.
- Why are people so passionate when ESPN personalities discuss politics, but there is not the same vitriol about Fox Sports?
- Thoughts on The Athletic
- WWE vs. AEW, WWE’s tonnage, and the announcing.
- His journey from SI to Fox Sports back to SI
- The Mount Rushmore of ESPN, which needs a lot more than four standard spots.
Hope you enjoy!
