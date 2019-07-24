Discussing Media and the Arc Back to SI With Jimmy Traina

Discussing Media and the Arc Back to SI With Jimmy Traina

Glass Half Empty Podcast

Discussing Media and the Arc Back to SI With Jimmy Traina

By 2 hours ago

By: |

Jimmy Traina, the SI writer and podcaster, joins the podcast this week! We discussed:

  • The story in sports media that no one is talking about: Dan Le Batard’s comments about Trump and ESPN from last week.
  • Why are people so passionate when ESPN personalities discuss politics, but there is not the same vitriol about Fox Sports?
  • Thoughts on The Athletic
  • WWE vs. AEW, WWE’s tonnage, and the announcing.
  • His journey from SI to Fox Sports back to SI
  • The Mount Rushmore of ESPN, which needs a lot more than four standard spots.

Hope you enjoy!

PAST GLASS HALF EMPTY PODCASTS:

▶Adam Amin on Calling Nathan’s Hot Dog Contest, Juggling Insane Amount of Roles

Chatting With Boog Sciambi

Prince and Cecil Fielder Talk Grilling, Baseball Memories, and Thoughts on Analytics

Eric Bischoff Discusses AEW, Formation of NWO, Silver King

Surveying the NBA Playoff and Free Agency Landscape With Rob Perez

Conrad Thompson Talks Starrcast, Podcast Industry, State of the Mortgage Business

Bill Pidto Discusses New MSG Show, Material Belonging He’d Trade for Zion, ESPN Heyday

Cassidy Hubbarth Talks Harden / CP3 Interview, Hoop Streams, Juggling Work and New Motherhood

Arash Markazi discussed losing 105 pounds in six months, leaving ESPN for LA Times

BJ Armstrong talks Derrick Rose doc, mid-90s trade demand, epic MJ gambling story

Jeff Passan on Ronald Ocuña’s team-friendly deal, and becoming an insider at ESPN

▶ Pat McAfee Discusses If He’d Ever Wrestle in WWE, Epic Peyton Manning Story, And More

▶ Chris Russo Talks Holdup With Harper and Machado, Sports Media Philosophy

▶ Basketball Talk With ESPN NBA Reporters Nick Friedell and Malika Andrews

▶ A Conversation With Michael Mulvihill, EVP Research, League Operations, and Strategy at FOX Sports

▶ Rob Stone Talks MLS Cup on FOX, USMNT Future, 8-Team Playoff

More on the next page!

, Glass Half Empty Podcast, Media, Media Gossip/Musings, Podcasts

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home