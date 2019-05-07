Game of Thrones Talk with Matthew Berry

ESPN’s Matthew Berry joins the podcast for some Game of Thrones talk. We break down the show from all the angles that can be found in the Seven Kingdoms. The podcast includes spoilers from Game of Thrones, The Wire, The Sopranos, and Breaking Bad. Enjoy!

Listen: Below | Download: Here | Listen on iTunes: Here

