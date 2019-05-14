A Conversation with Adam Schein

By: Bobby Burack | May 14, 2019 9:00 am ET

Adam Schein joins the podcast this week to talk about his many jobs, his career, his routine, the NBA, Kevin Duran’s future, his start, turning down offers from WFAN to replace Mike Francesa, what he wants next in his career (interesting answer), and much more!

Listen: Below | Download: Here | Listen on iTunes: Here

