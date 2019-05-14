A Conversation with Adam Schein

Adam Schein joins the podcast this week to talk about his many jobs, his career, his routine, the NBA, Kevin Duran’s future, his start, turning down offers from WFAN to replace Mike Francesa, what he wants next in his career (interesting answer), and much more!
Listen: Below | Download: Here | Listen on iTunes: Here
Past episodes and conversations:
Conversation with Erika Nardini, CEO of Barstool
Conversation with the Creators of Game of Zones
A Look into the Career and Life of Sage Steele
A Conversation with Michael Wilbon on the Future of PTI, His Career, the Business, and a Look Back
Conversation with Michael Buffer
A Conversation with Canelo Alvarez on Moving to DAZN, Mayweather, Jacobs, GGG, & More
Chris Russo Talks Holdup With Harper and Machado, Sports Media Philosophy
Inside the Trail-Blazing Career of Chiney Ogwumike of ESPN and WNBA
Field Yates on His Transition From Working for NFL Teams to the Media, Super Bowl, & More
A Conversation with Michael Wilbon on the Future of PTI, His Career, the Business, and a Look Back
Comments