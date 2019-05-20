Game of Thrones Legacy, Reactions, Questions, Breakdown with Jason Martin

This podcast includes spoilers from Game of Thrones.

We break down all things Game of Thrones hours after the series finale with Jason Martin of Fox Sports Radio and 104-5 The Zone. Including an in-depth look into the season and series. Answer all the remaining questions. What we liked and didn’t like. Did D.B Weiss and David Benioff rush the final season? Why they wrote it like this. The builds. How much is George R.R. Martin to blame? Does he know how to finish the books? How it compares to The Wire, Breaking Bad, The Leftovers, The Sopranos, and Lost. The show’s legacy and much more!

Listen: Below | Download: Here | Listen on iTunes: Here

