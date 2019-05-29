Chris Haynes on Kevin Durant's Free Agency, Kawhi Leonard, Finals, Media Basketball Game

Yahoo NBA insider Chris Haynes joins the podcast. Enjoy!
Listen: Below | Download: Here | Listen on iTunes: Here
Topics include;
- Latest Kevin Durant free agency rumors.
- If it’s a better than 60 percent chance he goes to the Knicks.
- Clippers’ chances.
- The gap between Kawhi Leonard and Durant.
- NBA Finals previews.
- Latest on Durant’s injury.
- If the Warriors are happy they avoided Giannis Antetokounmpo.
- Warriors being bad for the NBA.
- Media basketball game.
- My media basketball MVP pick (shocker).
- Bad service.
- And much more!
Past episodes and conversations:
Game of Thrones Legacy, Reactions, Questions, Breakdown with Jason Martin
A Conversation with Michael Wilbon on the Future of PTI, His Career, the Business, and a Look Back
A Conversation with Adam Schein
Conversation with Michael Buffer
Game of Thrones Talk with Matthew Berry
Conversation with Erika Nardini, CEO of Barstool
Conversation with the Creators of Game of Zones
A Look into the Career and Life of Sage Steele
A Conversation with Canelo Alvarez on Moving to DAZN, Mayweather, Jacobs, GGG, & More
Chris Russo Talks Holdup With Harper and Machado, Sports Media Philosophy
Inside the Trail-Blazing Career of Chiney Ogwumike of ESPN and WNBA
Field Yates on His Transition From Working for NFL Teams to the Media, Super Bowl, & More
A Conversation with Michael Wilbon on the Future of PTI, His Career, the Business, and a Look Back
Comments