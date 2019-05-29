Chris Haynes on Kevin Durant's Free Agency, Kawhi Leonard, Finals, Media Basketball Game

Yahoo NBA insider Chris Haynes joins the podcast. Enjoy!

Topics include;

Latest Kevin Durant free agency rumors.

If it’s a better than 60 percent chance he goes to the Knicks.

Clippers’ chances.

The gap between Kawhi Leonard and Durant.

NBA Finals previews.

Latest on Durant’s injury.

If the Warriors are happy they avoided Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Warriors being bad for the NBA.

Media basketball game.

My media basketball MVP pick (shocker).

Bad service.

And much more!

