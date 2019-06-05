Chris Mannix On NBA Free Agency Rumors, Joshua-Ruiz, Sports Writing in 2019, & More

SI senior writer and DAZN broadcaster Chris Mannix joins the podcast!
Topics include;
- Why he doesn’t wear a tie.
- What the atmosphere was like when Andy Ruiz’ defeated Anthony Joshua.
- Current boxing storylines. Is there a new Floyd Mayweather?
- If the NBA is interesting this year.
- Percentage breakdown of Knicks, Warriors, and Clippers chances of signing Kevin Durant this summer.
- Will Kyrie Irving go with him?
- What’s at stake if these NBA rumors don’t come true.
- If writing is still the best way to get into sports media in 2019.
- His summer plans.
- And more!
