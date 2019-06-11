Sports Media Talk with Michael McCarthy: ESPN, FS1, Stephen A., Breakout Talents, Changes to Watch For

Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports joins to talk all things going on in sports media.

Topics include;

What impact Stephen A. Smith’s increased workload will have on his next contract negotiations (current deal runs through 2021).

Will he be past his prime?

If FS1 will aggressively go after him like they did Skip Bayless and Colin Cowherd.

Get Up one year later.

If debate shows are a thing of the past.

The Monday Night Football booth’s future.

Chances Tony Romo leaves CBS. Fox? What happens with Troy Aikman.

The current state of FS1.

Will Stephen A. and Max Kellerman’s last on First Take?

The NBA ratings.

NFL rights deals. Turner next?

Breakout sports media talents so far this year.

Why Barstool is good for sports media.

Michelle Beadle’s future.

What is going on with Katie Nolan?

Sports media stories we are tracking.

Dan Patrick’s next move.

And more!

