A Talk with Maria Taylor

A Talk with Maria Taylor

Media Gossip/Musings

A Talk with Maria Taylor

By 23 minutes ago

By: |

ESPN’s Maria Taylor joins the podcast this week!

Listen: Below | Download: Here | Listen on iTunes: Here

Topics include;

  • When she realized she wanted to work in the business.
  • Cooler in high school or college?
  • Her first car and dream car.
  • First job.
  • Getting to ESPN.
  • Her preparation.
  • If she rewatches herself on television.
  • If the Nick Saban interview question gets asked too much.
  • Laura Rutledge’s Georgia trash talking.
  • NBA draft.
  • NBA Countdown rumors.
  • Reading what is said about her online.
  • What she wants to do next.
  • What she is into.
  • Music debates.
  • What we are watching on television.
  • The thing she cooks the best.
  • Always late or early; bad texter or triple texter; two phones or one.
  • And more!

Past episodes and conversations:

Sports Media Talk with Michael McCarthy: ESPN, FS1, Stephen A., Breakout Talents, Changes to Watch For

Chris Mannix On NBA Free Agency Rumors, Joshua-Ruiz, Sports Writing in 2019, & More

Chris Haynes on Kevin Durant’s Free Agency, Kawhi Leonard, Finals, Media Basketball Game

Game of Thrones Legacy, Reactions, Questions, Breakdown with Jason Martin

A Look into the Career and Life of Sage Steele

Inside the Trail-Blazing Career of Chiney Ogwumike of ESPN and WNBA

A Conversation with Michael Wilbon on the Future of PTI, His Career, the Business, and a Look Back

A Conversation with Adam Schein

Chris Russo Talks Holdup With Harper and Machado, Sports Media Philosophy

Game of Thrones Talk with Matthew Berry

Conversation with Erika Nardini, CEO of Barstool

Conversation with the Creators of Game of Zones

Conversation with Michael Buffer

Getting to Know Ashley Brewer

A Conversation with Canelo Alvarez on Moving to DAZN, Mayweather, Jacobs, GGG, & More

Field Yates on His Transition From Working for NFL Teams to the Media, Super Bowl, & More

, , , Media Gossip/Musings, Podcasts

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home