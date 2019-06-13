A Talk with Maria Taylor

ESPN’s Maria Taylor joins the podcast this week!
Listen: Below | Download: Here | Listen on iTunes: Here
Topics include;
- When she realized she wanted to work in the business.
- Cooler in high school or college?
- Her first car and dream car.
- First job.
- Getting to ESPN.
- Her preparation.
- If she rewatches herself on television.
- If the Nick Saban interview question gets asked too much.
- Laura Rutledge’s Georgia trash talking.
- NBA draft.
- NBA Countdown rumors.
- Reading what is said about her online.
- What she wants to do next.
- What she is into.
- Music debates.
- What we are watching on television.
- The thing she cooks the best.
- Always late or early; bad texter or triple texter; two phones or one.
- And more!
