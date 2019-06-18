Dianna Russini on Her Versatility, Being a Female NFL Insider, Bronx Tale and Her Family, Always Being Happy

Dianna Russini stops by for a chat this week.
Listen: Below | Download: Here | Listen on iTunes: Here
Topics include:
- Thinking Sopranos when you say New Jersey.
- Growing up.
- Her life.
- Her Twitter game: cool or not cool?
- Favorite beer.
- If she can beat Mina Kimes in a race.
- Her career.
- Her family’s influence on her.
- She reads a tweet in a Bronx accent (and my last name)!
- Impact of A Bronx Tale and how it made her appreciate her family.
- Being a female NFL insider.
- What she is most proud of.
- What she wants to try next in her career.
- Advice for those that want to do what she does.
- Praise for ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro.
- Backing down from a fight.
- Beyonce vs. Rihanna.
- Trying to find a name for her scoops (her “Woj Bomb”) “Russini Missile”?
- She even asks me some questions.
- And more!
Subscribe here
Past episodes and conversations:
Sports Media Talk with Michael McCarthy: ESPN, FS1, Stephen A., Breakout Talents, Changes to Watch For
Chris Mannix On NBA Free Agency Rumors, Joshua-Ruiz, Sports Writing in 2019, & More
A Conversation with Michael Wilbon on the Future of PTI, His Career, the Business, and a Look Back
Chris Haynes on Kevin Durant’s Free Agency, Kawhi Leonard, Finals, Media Basketball Game
Game of Thrones Legacy, Reactions, Questions, Breakdown with Jason Martin
A Look into the Career and Life of Sage Steele
Inside the Trail-Blazing Career of Chiney Ogwumike of ESPN and WNBA
A Conversation with Adam Schein
Chris Russo Talks Holdup With Harper and Machado, Sports Media Philosophy
Game of Thrones Talk with Matthew Berry
Conversation with Erika Nardini, CEO of Barstool
Conversation with the Creators of Game of Zones
Conversation with Michael Buffer
A Conversation with Canelo Alvarez on Moving to DAZN, Mayweather, Jacobs, GGG, & More
Field Yates on His Transition From Working for NFL Teams to the Media, Super Bowl, & More
Comments