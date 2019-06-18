Dianna Russini on Her Versatility, Being a Female NFL Insider, Bronx Tale and Her Family, Always Being Happy

Dianna Russini on Her Versatility, Being a Female NFL Insider, Bronx Tale and Her Family, Always Being Happy

Dianna Russini stops by for a chat this week.

Topics include:

  • Thinking Sopranos when you say New Jersey.
  • Growing up.
  • Her life.
  • Her Twitter game: cool or not cool?
  • Favorite beer.
  • If she can beat Mina Kimes in a race.
  • Her career.
  • Her family’s influence on her.
  • She reads a tweet in a Bronx accent (and my last name)!
  • Impact of A Bronx Tale and how it made her appreciate her family.
  • Being a female NFL insider.
  • What she is most proud of.
  • What she wants to try next in her career.
  • Advice for those that want to do what she does.
  • Praise for ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro.
  • Backing down from a fight.
  • Beyonce vs. Rihanna.
  • Trying to find a name for her scoops (her “Woj Bomb”) “Russini Missile”?
  • She even asks me some questions.
  • And more!

Past episodes and conversations:

A Talk with Maria Taylor

Sports Media Talk with Michael McCarthy: ESPN, FS1, Stephen A., Breakout Talents, Changes to Watch For

Chris Mannix On NBA Free Agency Rumors, Joshua-Ruiz, Sports Writing in 2019, & More

A Conversation with Michael Wilbon on the Future of PTI, His Career, the Business, and a Look Back

Chris Haynes on Kevin Durant’s Free Agency, Kawhi Leonard, Finals, Media Basketball Game

Game of Thrones Legacy, Reactions, Questions, Breakdown with Jason Martin

A Look into the Career and Life of Sage Steele

Inside the Trail-Blazing Career of Chiney Ogwumike of ESPN and WNBA

A Conversation with Adam Schein

Chris Russo Talks Holdup With Harper and Machado, Sports Media Philosophy

Game of Thrones Talk with Matthew Berry

Conversation with Erika Nardini, CEO of Barstool

Conversation with the Creators of Game of Zones

Conversation with Michael Buffer

Getting to Know Ashley Brewer

A Conversation with Canelo Alvarez on Moving to DAZN, Mayweather, Jacobs, GGG, & More

Field Yates on His Transition From Working for NFL Teams to the Media, Super Bowl, & More

