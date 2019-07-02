Catching Up with Dan Patrick

Sports broadcasting legend Dan Patrick joins the show this week!
Listen: Below | Download: Here | Listen on iTunes: Here
Topics include:
- How he is liking the new Man Cave.
- His headphones.
- Paulie’s basketball game.
- Sports media in 2019.
- When he feels confident talking about someone else’s report.
- If the business gets easier.
- Working with Keith Olbermann.
- The career moment he is most proud of.
- If he missed hosting Sunday Night Football this past season.
- What he tells those that want to get into the business.
- The future of the business.
- Thoughts on styles and hosting.
- Most challenging job.
- What he wants to do next.
- If he would go back to ESPN.
- Young sports media talents he is high on.
- And much more!
