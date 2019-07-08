Getting to Better Know Kevin Burkhardt

Kevin Burkhardt, who will host Fox’s MLB All-Star pre-game show, joins the podcast this week:
Listen: Below | Download: Here | Listen on iTunes: Here
Topics include:
- Preperation for hosting the pre-game show.
- The state of baseball.
- Atmosphere of the MLB All-Star game.
- If Mike Trout is the best baseball player ever.
- Bigger star: Barry Bonds or Alex Rodriguez?
- Next big star.
- MLB vs. NBA.
- His Simpsons profile picture.
- Top five television shows ever.
- His favorite movies.
- Avengers vs. Star Wars.
- Hot takes/predictions.
- And much more!
Subscribe here
Past episodes and conversations:
Dianna Russini on Her Versatility, Being a Female NFL Insider, Bronx Tale and Her Family, Always Being Happy
Sports Media Talk with Michael McCarthy: ESPN, FS1, Stephen A., Breakout Talents, Changes to Watch For
Chris Mannix On NBA Free Agency Rumors, Joshua-Ruiz, Sports Writing in 2019, & More
A Conversation with Michael Wilbon on the Future of PTI, His Career, the Business, and a Look Back
Chris Haynes on Kevin Durant’s Free Agency, Kawhi Leonard, Finals, Media Basketball Game
Game of Thrones Legacy, Reactions, Questions, Breakdown with Jason Martin
A Look into the Career and Life of Sage Steele
Inside the Trail-Blazing Career of Chiney Ogwumike of ESPN and WNBA
A Conversation with Adam Schein
Chris Russo Talks Holdup With Harper and Machado, Sports Media Philosophy
Game of Thrones Talk with Matthew Berry
Conversation with Erika Nardini, CEO of Barstool
Conversation with Michael Buffer
A Conversation with Canelo Alvarez on Moving to DAZN, Mayweather, Jacobs, GGG, & More
Field Yates on His Transition From Working for NFL Teams to the Media, Super Bowl, & More
More interviews on the next page:
Comments