Tim Brando on His Career, Calling XFL, Sports Media in 2019, Pick for GOAT Sportscaster

Fox Sports’ Tim Brando joins the podcast this week!
Listen: Below | Download: Here | Listen on iTunes: Here
Topics include:
- How he stays motivated today.
- If he wants to call the XFL.
- Sports media in 2019.
- Why he approaches his career like he does.
- His thoughts on NBA free agency coverage.
- Dan Patrick.
- We make our picks for the greatest sportscaster of all-time.
- Young talents in the business he is high on.
- His college football top 25.
- Michigan football.
- And more!
Subscribe here
Past episodes and conversations:
Getting to Better Know Kevin Burkhardt
Dianna Russini on Her Versatility, Being a Female NFL Insider, Bronx Tale and Her Family, Always Being Happy
Sports Media Talk with Michael McCarthy: ESPN, FS1, Stephen A., Breakout Talents, Changes to Watch For
Chris Mannix On NBA Free Agency Rumors, Joshua-Ruiz, Sports Writing in 2019, & More
A Conversation with Michael Wilbon on the Future of PTI, His Career, the Business, and a Look Back
Chris Haynes on Kevin Durant’s Free Agency, Kawhi Leonard, Finals, Media Basketball Game
Game of Thrones Legacy, Reactions, Questions, Breakdown with Jason Martin
A Look into the Career and Life of Sage Steele
Inside the Trail-Blazing Career of Chiney Ogwumike of ESPN and WNBA
A Conversation with Adam Schein
Chris Russo Talks Holdup With Harper and Machado, Sports Media Philosophy
Game of Thrones Talk with Matthew Berry
Conversation with Erika Nardini, CEO of Barstool
Conversation with Michael Buffer
A Conversation with Canelo Alvarez on Moving to DAZN, Mayweather, Jacobs, GGG, & More
Field Yates on His Transition From Working for NFL Teams to the Media, Super Bowl, & More
More interviews on the next page:
Comments