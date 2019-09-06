Getting to Know Mike Coppinger

The Athletic’s Mike Coppinger joins the podcast to talk about his rise, breaking boxing news, the industry, his next move, the reporting business, television, and much more.
Listen: Below | Download: Here | Listen on iTunes: Here
Subscribe here
Past episodes and conversations:
Catching Up with Paul Finebaum
Getting to Better Know Colleen Wolfe
Peter Burns on SEC Network Five-Year Anniversary, His Career, College Football
Catching Up with Adam Schefter
Tim Brando on His Career, Calling XFL, Sports Media in 2019, Pick for GOAT Sportscaster
Getting to Better Know Kevin Burkhardt
Dianna Russini on Her Versatility, Being a Female NFL Insider, Bronx Tale and Her Family, Always Being Happy
Sports Media Talk with Michael McCarthy: ESPN, FS1, Stephen A., Breakout Talents, Changes to Watch For
Chris Mannix On NBA Free Agency Rumors, Joshua-Ruiz, Sports Writing in 2019, & More
A Conversation with Michael Wilbon on the Future of PTI, His Career, the Business, and a Look Back
Chris Haynes on Kevin Durant’s Free Agency, Kawhi Leonard, Finals, Media Basketball Game
Game of Thrones Legacy, Reactions, Questions, Breakdown with Jason Martin
A Look into the Career and Life of Sage Steele
Inside the Trail-Blazing Career of Chiney Ogwumike of ESPN and WNBA
A Conversation with Adam Schein
Chris Russo Talks Holdup With Harper and Machado, Sports Media Philosophy
Game of Thrones Talk with Matthew Berry
Conversation with Erika Nardini, CEO of Barstool
Conversation with Michael Buffer
A Conversation with Canelo Alvarez on Moving to DAZN, Mayweather, Jacobs, GGG, & More
Field Yates on His Transition From Working for NFL Teams to the Media, Super Bowl, & More
Conversation with Gennady ‘GGG’ Golovkin About DAZN, Steve Rolls, Canelo, and His Career
A Conversation with Paul Finebaum on the Most Difficult Coaches, Hot Seats, Favorite Callers and More
Conversation with the Creators of Game of Zones
Laura Rutledge on Alabama-LSU, ‘Get Up’ Pressure, Paul Finebaum’s Funniest Moments, And More
Ian Rapoport Talks Brady-Belichick, Rodgers-McCarthy, His Career, and More
A Conversation with Paul Finebaum on the Most Difficult Coaches, Hot Seats, Favorite Callers and More
Ramona Shelburne Talks LeBron, Lakers, Lonzo Ball Trade Rumors, Kawhi & More
A Conversation with Dave Portnoy of Barstool
A Conversation with Adam Schefter on His Life, Sources, Future, Book, & More
Deep Inside The Mind Of Clay Travis: What is His Next Move; ESPN; CNN; Sports Media & More
Mike Florio on Why The Browns Drafted Baker Mayfield; the Patriots Drama; His Career & More
An Inside Look at the Next Chapter of Dan Patrick’s Career: NBC, ESPN, or Turner?
Mina Kimes About Her Career, NFL Draft, Sports Journalism
Comments